Centre invites bids for NINL privatisation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The central government has invited bids to privatise Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd. (NINL), seeking to divest 93.7 per cent stake held by four central public sector enterprises and two Odisha government-owned companies.

The Cabinet in January last year had given ‘in principle’ approval for strategic disinvestment of equity shareholding of MMTC (49.78 per cent), NMDC (10.10 per cent), MECON (0.68 per cent), BHEL (0.68 per cent), IPICOL (12 per cent) and OMC (20.47 per cent) in NINL to a strategic buyer, identified through a two-stage auction procedure.

“EoI invited for strategic disinvestment/privatization of NINL, a ioint venture of MMTC, NMDC, BHEL, MECON and two Odisha Government PSUs, OMC and IPICOL,” the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted. The divestment receipts would go to state-owned companies, and not to the government. Interested bidders can submit their expression of interest by March 29, 2021.

So far this financial year, the government has netted Rs 17,957 crore through minority stake sale in CPSEs and share buybacks. The process of privatisation of Air India, BPCL, Pawan Hans, BEML and Shipping Corp (SCL) is ongoing.