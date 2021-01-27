STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Proposed changes to NBFI regulatory framework to enhance sector stability: Fitch Ratings

The proposed measures should 'strengthen governance and risk management, although we do not view these areas as major credit weaknesses for Fitch-rated Indian NBFIs', rating agency said.

Published: 27th January 2021 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fitch Ratings on Wednesday said the proposed changes to the regulatory framework for non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) are likely to enhance sector's stability and improve its funding environment.

"We believe that the reforms would preserve NBFIs' niche business models and could improve the funding environment for some entities by strengthening investor confidence in the sector," it said.

The proposed changes to India's regulatory framework for non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) unveiled in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) discussion paper on January 22 are likely to enhance the sector's stability, it added.

For the sector as a whole, the proposed measures should "strengthen governance and risk management, although we do not view these areas as major credit weaknesses for Fitch-rated Indian NBFIs", the rating agency said.

"The longer-term impact of such reform would also depend on its implementation, and robust regulatory and market scrutiny will be key in holding entities to higher standards," it noted.

Larger entities face enhanced disclosure requirements, and tighter risk and capital management requirements, which would likely be credit positive, Fitch said, adding that the scale-based regulations reflect calls for closer supervision of large NBFIs that have grown more systemically significant.

"We view proposals to appoint auditors by rotation as well as requirements to disclose information such as the incidence of covenant breaches and asset quality divergence as credit positive," the agency explained.

"Unlike banks, many NBFIs have appointed the same auditors for many years. In addition, lending to directors and senior employees would be restricted, reducing governance risks," Fitch added.

Fitch said the proposed changes in NBFI regulatory framework would not significantly affect business models, but some lending activities could be curtailed by the suggested changes, especially in real estate.

The RBI is looking to restrain lending to early-stage development projects that have not yet received regulatory approval, and has proposed added internal controls for lending against land acquisition, the agency said, adding that some entities have built up exposures to these risky areas in recent years, which have become a point of vulnerability for the sector. The suggested new rules could curb a further run-up in such exposures in the longer term, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fitch Ratings NBFI RBI Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp