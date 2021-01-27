STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SEBI moots proposal on appointment of managing director

Securities and Exchange Board of India has sought comments from public till February 12 on the proposals.

Published: 27th January 2021 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI building

SEBI building (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Seeking to put in place stricter norms, Sebi on Wednesday proposed that a person rejected by a listed company's shareholders as a managing director or whole-time director can be appointed or re-appointed to the posts only after the company fulfils various conditions, including providing detailed justifications.

In case, the company's shareholders reject the candidature of the persons again, such persons cannot be considered for appointment as director or continue as a director for two years.

The proposals are part of a discussion paper floated by Sebi.

Under the proposal, if a person whose appointment or re-appointment as a managing director (MD) or whole-time director (WTD) has been rejected by the shareholders of a listed firm should not be appointed again on such post unless certain conditions are satisfied, Sebi said in a consultation paper.

Those conditions are the company's nomination and remuneration committee has recommended such appointment with detailed justification, despite rejection by shareholders and the board has approved the appointment after recording reasons for such appointment.

The proposal is aimed at ensuring shareholder supremacy on the appointment of such positions.

After the appointment of such directors, a listed company should disclose reasons for naming such persons to the board to stock exchanges within 24 hours along with the recommendations of the nomination and remuneration committee.

Besides, a listed entity should obtain shareholders' approval for such appointments in the immediate next general meeting or within three months, whichever is earlier.

In addition, the explanatory statement to the notice to the shareholders for considering the appointment of the director should contain a detailed explanation and recommendation from the nomination and remuneration committee and the board as to why such appointment should be placed before the shareholders despite the rejection of the candidature earlier by the shareholders.

In case, the shareholders reject the candidature of the persons again, such persons cannot be considered for appointment as director, or continue as a director of that particular listed entity, for a period of two years from the date of rejection by the shareholders, Sebi said.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought comments from public till February 12 on the proposals.

As per the Companies Act, the board cannot appoint a person who fails to get elected as a director at a general meeting as an additional director.

However, this does not explicitly prohibit the board from re-appointing a person as an MD or WTD, whose appointment to such posts was rejected by the shareholders at the general meeting.

Further, the board of a listed entity can continue to appoint such persons as WTD or MD even after subsequent rejections by the shareholders.

According to Sebi, such appointments by the boards are against the will of the shareholders, who are entrusted by the law to approve the appointment of directors to the boards of companies, and also against the spirit of corporate governance as envisaged under the Listing of Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations.

With increased shareholder awareness, rejection of appointment or re-appointment of directors by shareholders at general meetings and the possibility of appointment of such directors by listed entities cannot be ruled out, Sebi noted.

Therefore, a need has been felt for a policy intervention to include specific provisions in the LODR Regulations to deal with such circumstances, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SEBI
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp