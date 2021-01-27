STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tik Tok to shut down India business after Centre refuses to budge on ban

However, Tik Tok's parent company Bytedance will continue running its operations in India.

Published: 27th January 2021 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

TikTok

A man wearing a shirt promoting TikTok is seen at an Apple store in Beijing. (Photo | AP)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chinese internet giant Bytedance has announced the closure of Tik Tok in India following a communication by the Indian government last week that it will retain the ban on nearly 59 Chinese apps over “threats to national security and sovereignty.”

Bytedance CEO Vanessa Pappas and VP Blake Chandlee informed employees on Wednesday that despite cutting down on expenses since June last year, the company is not in a position to remain fully staffed while the apps aren't operational. The company management said “it has been forced to reduce the staff size in India” on account of lack of clarity from the Indian government on when the apps will be reinstated.

Bytedance has more than 2000 employees in India. Although the Chinese tech firm didn’t specify the number of people that will be laid off, the interim mail shared with the employees suggested that the decision will impact a majority of its staff. However, the company will continue running its operations in India.

Bytedance said that post the ban on its flagship app Tik Tok on June 29, 2020, it has steadfastly complied with the directions of the Indian government.

“We continually strive to make our apps comply with local laws and regulations and do our best to address any concerns they have. It is therefore disappointing that in the ensuing seven months, despite our efforts we have not been given a clear direction on how and when our apps could be reinstated. It is deeply regretful that after supporting our 2000+ employees in India for more than half a year, we have no choice but to scale back the size of our workforce. look forward to receiving the opportunity to relaunch TikTok and support the hundreds of millions of users, artists, storytellers, educators and performers in India,” the company said in a statement.

Until last year, India was the largest market for short-video app Tik Tok with more than 300 million users. Tik Tok’s parent Bytedance had announced in 2019 that it plans to invest $1 billion in India over the next three years and ramp up hiring after an explosive growth in monthly downloads, even as the firm’s major revenues came from the US, UK and China.

The most valuable startup globally ($100 billion valuation), Bytedance counts Softbank, KKR and General Atlantic as its investors. Besides Tik Tok, Bytedance’s video and messaging platforms including Vigo and Helo have also been included in the 59 Chinese apps that were banned in India last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TikTok Helo apps
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp