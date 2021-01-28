Daimler India unveils 8 new truck models as it looks to target new markets

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: German truck manufacturer Daimler on Wednesday introduced eight new models as it looks to target new markets and strengthen its position in the commercial vehicle segment, including in the transportation of coal.

Since the start of BSVI sales in April 2020, BharatBenz, a division of Daimler AG, has almost doubled its market share and increased its network to 250 touchpoints across India, the automaker said on Wednesday.

“In today’s rapidly-changing environment, it is vital to meet the dynamic needs of society. With this in mind, we proudly introduce BharatBenz’s expanded new range with special covid-prevention features. Both new and current customers will be delighted by our updated portfolio offering the industry’s best TCO, as well as our new loyalty program designed to reward the customers for their trust placed in brand BharatBenz,” said Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO of Dailmer India Commercial Vehicles.

The new products include six new trucks and two new buses. The six new trucks are named as BSafe Express (reefer truck for transportation of vaccines), 1917R, 4228R Tanker, 1015R+, 42T M-Cab, and 2828 Construction vehicle. The two new BharatBenz buses to hit the road soon are the wide-body 1017 variant with a seating capacity of up to 50, and the 1624 chassis available with a parabolic suspension.

Additionally, the company has introduced the BSafe Pack, a range of features available across the entire portfolio that will enhance safety for drivers and passengers. Loyalty programme, ‘BharatBenz’ Rewards for customers was also announced. According to Arya, customers will be able to accumulate points for every rupee spent at their outlets.

CV segment showing signs of recovery

Siam data showed commercial vehicle sales saw a dip of 1.12 per cent to 1.93 lakh units in Q3FY21. This, was, however, better than the first and the second quarter.