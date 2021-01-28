STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold slips Rs 109; silver tanks Rs 146

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,292 per 10 gram. Silver also dipped Rs 146 to Rs 65,031 per kg, from Rs 65,177 per kg in the previous trade.

Published: 28th January 2021 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Image of gold bars used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold on Thursday fell Rs 109 to Rs 48,183 per 10 gram in the national capital following muted global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,292 per 10 gram. Silver also dipped Rs 146 to Rs 65,031 per kg, from Rs 65,177 per kg in the previous trade.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Following stronger dollar and weaker COMEX (New York-based commodity bourse) gold prices, spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi quoted Rs 109 per 10 gram lower." In the international market, gold quoted lower at USD 1,840.79 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 25.12 per ounce.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold price Silver price Gold
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp