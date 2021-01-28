STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

NALCO clears Rs 749 crore buyback plan as Centre rushes to meet divestment target

State-run National Aluminium Company (NALCO) on Wednesday approved buyback of 13.03 crore equity shares at Rs 57.5 a share.

Published: 28th January 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  State-run National Aluminium Company (NALCO) on Wednesday approved buyback of 13.03 crore equity shares at Rs 57.5 a share. The offering could fetch the aluminium major some Rs 749.23 crore. The Odisha-based company announced that it has fixed February 8, as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for buyback of equity shares.

“The public announcement setting out the process, timelines and other requisite details for the offer will be released in due course in accordance with the Buyback Regulations,” Nalco said in a regulatory filing. The government, which is likely to end the financial year with a massive revenue shortfall, holds 51.5 per cent equity in NALCO and is expected to sell stake to garner some money.  NALCO scrip on BSE traded 3.68 per cent higher at Rs 47.90 at close of trading on Wednesday.

The shares offered for the buyback are fully paid-up  equity shares with a face value of Rs 5 each representing 6.98 per cent of the total fully paid-up equity shares of the company. The central government has set a record divestment target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore for the financial year ending March 2021.

However, till now its plans have not borne fruit and it has managed to garner a little over Rs 6,179 crore or less than three per cent of its target. In order to help meet part of the target, the government is believed to have asked some eight state-run companies to go in for share buy-backs using their  unused reserves.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NALCO
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp