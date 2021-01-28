NALCO clears Rs 749 crore buyback plan as Centre rushes to meet divestment target

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-run National Aluminium Company (NALCO) on Wednesday approved buyback of 13.03 crore equity shares at Rs 57.5 a share. The offering could fetch the aluminium major some Rs 749.23 crore. The Odisha-based company announced that it has fixed February 8, as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for buyback of equity shares.

“The public announcement setting out the process, timelines and other requisite details for the offer will be released in due course in accordance with the Buyback Regulations,” Nalco said in a regulatory filing. The government, which is likely to end the financial year with a massive revenue shortfall, holds 51.5 per cent equity in NALCO and is expected to sell stake to garner some money. NALCO scrip on BSE traded 3.68 per cent higher at Rs 47.90 at close of trading on Wednesday.

The shares offered for the buyback are fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs 5 each representing 6.98 per cent of the total fully paid-up equity shares of the company. The central government has set a record divestment target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore for the financial year ending March 2021.

However, till now its plans have not borne fruit and it has managed to garner a little over Rs 6,179 crore or less than three per cent of its target. In order to help meet part of the target, the government is believed to have asked some eight state-run companies to go in for share buy-backs using their unused reserves.