STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex tumbles over 500 points in opening trade; Nifty below 13,800

The 30-share BSE index was trading 523.14 points or 1.10 per cent lower at 46,886.79. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 167.80 points or 1.2 per cent to 13,799.70.

Published: 28th January 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI; Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 520 points in early trade on Thursday, tracking losses in index-heavyweight stocks like HDFC twins, TCS, Infosys and ICICI Bank amid weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 523.14 points or 1.10 per cent lower at 46,886.79. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 167.80 points or 1.2 per cent to 13,799.70.

HDFC Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2.50 per cent, followed by HDFC, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, SBI, and Nestle India.

On the other hand, ONGC, NTPC, Reliance Industries and HUL were among the gainers. In the previous session, the Sensex tumbled 937.66 points or 1.94 per cent to settle at 47,409.93, while the NSE Nifty plunged 271.40 points or 1.91 per cent to close the session at 13,967.50.

According to traders, recent foreign fund outflows from the domestic capital markets also had an impact on investor sentiment.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,688.22 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading in the red in mid-session deals.

US equities finished lower mainly due to lower earnings by tech giants and concerns over stretched valuation.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark, Brent crude futures, were trading 0.45 per cent lower at USD 55.56 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp