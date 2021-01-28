TikTok parent company ByteDance to trim off size of workforce in India

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chinese internet giant Bytedance is trimming the size of its 2,000-plus India team as well as shutting down Tik Tok business following a communication by the Indian government last week that it will retain the ban on 59 Chinese apps around concerns of "threats to national security and sovereignty".

The government had sought clarifications from the Chinese firms post app ban last year post which it had decided to extend the suspension of these apps. Besides Tik Tok, Bytedance's video and messaging platforms including Vigo and Helo were also included in the banned apps list.

In a note to employees on Wednesday, Bytedance CEO Vanessa Pappas and VP Blake Chandlee said despite cutting down on expenses since June last year, the company is not in a position to remain fully staffed because the apps are not operational.

The management said that "it has been forced to reduce the staff size in India" on account of lack of clarity from the Indian government on when the apps will be reinstated. Without specifying the number of people that will be laid-off, the company in its interim mail that was shared with the employees suggested that the decision will impact a majority of its staff.

However, the Chinese tech firm will continue to run its operations in India. Bytedance said that post the ban on its flagship app Tik Tok on June 29, 2020, it has steadfastly complied with the directions of the Indian government.

“We continually strive to make our apps comply with local laws and regulations and do our best to address any concerns they have. It is therefore disappointing that in the ensuing seven months, despite our efforts we have not been given a clear direction on how and when our apps could be reinstated.

It is deeply regretful that after supporting our 2000+ employees in India for more than half a year, we have no choice but to scale back the size of our workforce. look forward to receiving the opportunity to relaunch TikTok and support the hundreds of millions of users, artists, storytellers, educators and performers in India,” the company said in a statement.