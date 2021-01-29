Cholamandalam reports 5% rise in net profit in Q3

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited, part of Murugappa Group, has reported a five per cent increase in net profit at Rs 409 crore during the quarter ended December 2020, as compared to Rs 389 crore in the same period a year ago.

During the third quarter of 2020-21, disbursements rose by six per cent to Rs 7,926 crore from Rs 7,475 crore the previous year, while AUM rose by 16 per cent to Rs 75,813 crore from Rs 65,992 crore.

“The results are as per our expectation. We are confident that going forward in coming quarters the results will be better as the economy is opening up and demand of vehicles will increase further,” said executive vice-president and CFO of the company, Arulselvan D.

CIFCL's asset quality as at end of December 2020, represented by Stage 3 assets stood at 2.57% with provision coverage of 44.94%, as against 3.54% as at end of December 2019 with provision coverage of 32.95%. The company continues to hold a strong liquidity position with Rs. 6,228 Cr as cash balance as at end of Dec’20.

The ALM is comfortable with no negative cumulative mismatches across all time buckets.

The company continues to carry additional provision of Rs. 751 cr for future contingencies as on 31 December 2020. The total provisions currently carried against the overall book is 3.09% as against the normal overall provision levels of 1.75% carried prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, representing an increase of above75%.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of the company as on December 31, 2020, was at 19.25% as against the regulatory requirement of 15%.

