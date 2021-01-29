STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Cholamandalam reports 5% rise in net profit in Q3

During the third quarter of 2020-21, disbursements rose by six per cent to Rs 7,926 crore from Rs 7,475 crore the previous year, while AUM rose by 16 per cent to Rs 75,813 crore from Rs 65,992 crore.

Published: 29th January 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited, part of Murugappa Group, has reported a five per cent increase in net profit at Rs 409 crore during the quarter ended December 2020, as compared to Rs 389 crore in the same period a year ago.

During the third quarter of 2020-21, disbursements rose by six per cent to Rs 7,926 crore from Rs 7,475 crore the previous year, while AUM rose by 16 per cent to Rs 75,813 crore from Rs 65,992 crore.

“The results are as per our expectation. We are confident that going forward in coming quarters the results will be better as the economy is opening up and demand of vehicles will increase further,” said executive vice-president and CFO of the company, Arulselvan D.

CIFCL's asset quality as at end of December 2020, represented by Stage 3 assets stood at 2.57% with provision coverage of 44.94%, as against 3.54% as at end of December 2019 with provision coverage of 32.95%. The company continues to hold a strong liquidity position with Rs. 6,228 Cr as cash balance as at end of Dec’20.

 The ALM is comfortable with no negative cumulative mismatches across all time buckets.

The company continues to carry additional provision of Rs. 751 cr for future contingencies as on 31 December 2020. The total provisions currently carried against the overall book is 3.09% as against the normal overall provision levels of 1.75% carried prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, representing an increase of above75%.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of the company as on December 31, 2020, was at 19.25% as against the regulatory requirement of 15%.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murugappa Group Cholamandalam Investment
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp