Eight core industries' output contracts 1.3 per cent in December 2020

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The output of eight core infrastructure sectors contracted by 1.3 per cent in December 2020 dragged down by poor show by crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel and cement sectors.

The production of eight core sectors had expanded by 3.1 per cent in December 2019, according to the data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday.

Barring coal and electricity, all sectors recorded negative growth in December 2020. During April-December 2020-21, the sectors' output dropped by 10.1 per cent against a growth rate of 0.6 per cent in the same period of the previous year.

The output of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel and cement declined by 3.6 per cent, 7.2 per cent, 2.8 per cent, 2.9 per cent, 2.7 per cent, and 9.7 per cent, respectively. The eight core industries constitute 40.27 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production.