Honda kicks off export to left hand drive countries to fuel India business

Since August 2020, Honda has been exporting the right hand drive models of the All New City to South Africa and neighboring countries of Nepal and Bhutan from October 2020.

Published: 29th January 2021 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 10:07 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Japanese carmaker Honda has started exporting its fifth generation Honda City model to left-hand-drive countries from India. The move will help the company to further strengthen its business in 
India. The company has dispatched the initial batch to Middle East countries from the Pipavav port in Gujarat and Ennore port in Chennai.

Since August 2020, Honda has been exporting the right hand drive models of the All New City to South Africa and neighboring countries of Nepal and Bhutan from October 2020. The export of fifth generation Honda City (both right hand and left hand drive) is the newest addition to its export business from and the carmaker strongly believes it will provide it a great opportunity to strengthen its business in India.

“We have invested in creating an expansive world-class manufacturing facility at Tapukara which can produce both right hand and left hand drive models that allows us to manage demand for domestic and international consumers.

The fifth generation City has been very well appreciated in the Indian market and we hope that we will be able to replicate this success and satisfy our global customers with its best quality and performance,” said Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. 

The move is in line with the company’s commitment towards ‘Make in India’ where Honda has been manufacturing all its volume models with more than 90 per cent localisation and has been integral in developing a strong ecosystem in the country, added Nakanishi. 

