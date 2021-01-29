STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India’s services sector to contract by 8.8% in FY21 despite record  FDI inflows: Economic Survey

Sectors including trade, hotels, transport, communication, and broadcasting have been forecasted to contract by 21.4% in FY21.

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s services sector, which accounts for 54% of the country’s economy is estimated to contract by 8.8% in FY21 as sub-sectors like tourism, aviation, and hospitality were marred by Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the Economic Survey 2021 said. 

The contact-intensive services sector contracted by almost 16% in HIFY21 with a huge impact on air passenger traffic, rail freight traffic, port traffic, foreign tourist arrivals, and foreign exchange earnings following the first lockdown announced in March 2020. However, the Foreign Direct Investment(FDI) inflow into the sector has seen a 34% YoY jump during  April-September 2020 to reach  23.61 billion led by the country’s IT/ Ites sector which received $17.55 billion foreign investments, a 336% increase YoY, despite the pandemic.

Sectors including trade, hotels, transport, communication and broadcasting have been forecasted to contract by 21.4% in FY21 whereas financial, real estate & professional services, and public administration, defence and other services are estimated to contract by  3.68 %and 0.82 % respectively. The services industry, overall contracted for consecutive five months since the onset of the pandemic in March as Covid dented demand.

The recovery signs, according to the ES, are gradually appearing in various service sub-sectors with ‘measured opening-up of the economy since June 2020 ‘ even as the travel continues to remain muted, Services purchasing managers index, rail freight traffic, and port traffic have bottomed out and are rising steadily now, showing a V-shaped recovery, it added.

In terms of services sector exports, IT/ Ites sector showed remarkable resilience, with a majority of the software firms showing signs of a rebound from Q2, FY21  on account of the increased revenue from their financial, banking and insurance, retail, life sciences and health care units, the survey noted. It added that the relaxation in regulations like Other services Providers(OPS) norms as well as introduction of Consumer Protection Act2020 has helped the industry’s growth.
 
However, significant impact on foreign travel arrivals, supply chain disruptions and slowdown in trade activity led to a total services exports decline by 7.87 %in H1 of FY2020-21 as against a growth of 6.39 per cent in the corresponding period of previous year. Services imports r exhibited a sharper decline of 13.95 per cent in H1 of FY21.

