STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 3.67 per cent in December

On one-month percentage change, it decreased by (-) 0.92 per cent between Nov and Dec, 2020 compared to (+) 0.61 per cent increase between corresponding months of the previous year.

Published: 29th January 2021 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Retail inflation, shopping

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 3.67 per cent in December 2020 against 9.63 per cent in the same month of last year due to lower prices of certain food items.Retail inflation measured in terms of all-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) was 5.27 per cent in November 2020, a labour ministry statement said.

Food inflation for industrial workers stood at 2.89 per cent against 7.48 per cent in the previous month and 12.22 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago. All-India CPI-IW for December decreased by 1.1 points and stood at 118.8.

On one-month percentage change, it decreased by (-) 0.92 per cent between November and December, 2020 compared to (+) 0.61 per cent increase between corresponding months of the previous year.

The maximum downward pressure in current index came from Food & Beverages group contributing (-) 1.53 percentage points to the total change. At centre level, Ramgarh recorded the maximum decrease of 6 points.

Among others, a 4 points decrease was observed in three centres, 3 points in seven centres, 2 points in 29 centres and 1 point in 24 centres.

On the contrary, Solapur recorded a maximum increase of 2 points. Among others, 1 point rise was observed in five centres. Rest of 18 centres' indices remained stationary.

The CPI-IW is the single-most important price statistics which has financial implications. Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said, "The fall in inflation during December month is mainly due to food items which experienced a significant fall in retail prices on account of rise in supply. Fall in inflation would imply increased purchasing power in the hands of working class families."

Director General, Labour Bureau, D P S Negi said, "The fall in index during December 2020 and fall in inflation rate are in line with other price indices compiled and released by other government agencies."

He explained that the fall in index is mainly due to Food & Beverages group contributing (-) 1.53 percentage points to the total change.

Among items, rice, poultry (chicken), orange, brinjal, cabbage, cauliflower, carrot, chillies green, ginger, onion, peas, potato, tomato, etc. are responsible for the decline in index.

The CPI-IW is primarily used to regulate the dearness allowance of government employees and workers in industrial sectors.

It is also used in fixation and revision of minimum wages in scheduled employments besides measuring the inflation in retail prices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Retail inflation
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp