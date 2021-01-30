STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Myntra changes logo after complaint calls signage offensive to women

Sources close to the company confirmed the development and said Myntra is changing the logo across its website, app and packaging material.

Published: 30th January 2021 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Myntra logo

Old Myntra logo (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fashion e-tailer Myntra is changing its logo following a complaint by a Mumbai-based activist who alleged that the brand's signage was offensive towards women.

When contacted, Myntra confirmed the development.

The logo is being changed across Myntra's website, app and packaging material.

The complaint had been lodged last month with the cyber cell in Mumbai by Avesta Foundation's Naaz Patel.

Speaking to PTI, Rashmi Karandikar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) said a complainant had approached the cyber crime police station in the matter.

"We called a meeting with Myntra following the complaint, they (Myntra) came and agreed to change the logo. They have sent an e-mail as well on the same," she said.

In a tweet, Avesta Foundation said: "Congratulations to our founder. She did it what apparently seemed impossible. Thank you everyone for your support. We're overwhelmed by the response. Kudos to @myntra for addressing the concerns and respecting the sentiments of millions of women".

However, the matter has drawn a mixed response from netizens.

While some have welcomed the company's decision to change the logo, many said such demands for logo changes seemed whimsical.

Flipkart group company Myntra is one of the largest fashion e-retailers in the country. During its 'End of Reason Sale' last month, it sold 11 million items while catering to more than 5 million orders.

