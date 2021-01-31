Bengaluru firm acquires US e-com company
Bengaluru based tech services firm Happiest Minds said that it has acquired an American e-commerce, data-management solutions company Pimcore Global Services (PGS), for $8.25 million.
PGS has a strategic partnership with Pimcore Austria for delivering solutions around Pimcore, an opensource framework which helps enterprises establish a robust digital presence through seamless data and experience management. PGS clientele includes customers across retail, CPG and manufacturing verticals.
PGS and Happiest Minds have had a successful strategic partnership pursuant to which Happiest Minds has been rendering offshore services to PGS. Revenues of PGS for the fiscal ending December 31, 2020 was US$ 10.6 million and Happiest Minds counts PGS amongst its list of US$ 2M + customers.
Happiest Minds is a Gold Partner of Pimcore for the past several years. Happiest Minds debuted on stock exchanges last year with a record-breaking IPO oversubscriptions. Tech veteran Ashok Soota, who heads the firm, said that company’s core business remains digital.