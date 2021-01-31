Kishore Biyani lashes out at Amazon, likens latter's strategy to Alexander’s

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani lashed out at Amazon, likening the American e-tailer to the ruthless Alexander the Great in the latest verbal duel between the two retail giants.

Biyani, in an internal mail to the employees of his firm, equated Amazon’s petitions before the Delhi High Court and regulatory authorities as ‘vexatious litigation and harassment’, saying that it makes ‘one wonder about the similarity in the ruthless ambition to scorch the earth akin to the Greek Alexander, after all, they are inspired to name their product as Alexa’.

Amazon’s echo device Alexa has a whopping 90 per cent market share in the smart speakers segment in India, according to market research firm TechArc.

Biyani wrote that Amazon’s fight is for supremacy over Indian customers.

“History tells us that Alexander conquered large parts of the world but failed in India,” the Future Group head said.

Even after the SEBI and CCI have approved the Rs 24,713 crore Reliance-Future deal for taking over the retail, warehousing and logistics businesses of Biyani by Mukesh Amabani’s firm, Amazon has knocked at the door of Delhi High Court seeking enforcement of emergency arbitration award for blocking the deal.

Amazon’s problems worsened after the Enforcement Directorate began investigating the e-tailer over alleged violations of the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) rules by exercising indirect control over Future retail.

Amazon had bought a 49% stake in Future coupons, one of the promoter entities of FRL in 2019.

The e-tailer has said that several clauses of the deal had barred Future group from entering any shareholding agreement with restricted firms, including Reliance.

