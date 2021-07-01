STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
27,762 content takedown requests in April, says Google in its first Transparency Report

This comes after Google CEO Sundar Pichai  had stated that the company will follow the laws of the land in response to queries on India’s new IT regulations.

Published: 01st July 2021 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Google

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Google has published its first Transparency Report in compliance with the new Information Technology rules, disclosing that it received 27,762 content takedown requests from individual users in April, 2021.

This comes after Google CEO Sundar Pichai  had stated that the company will follow the laws of the land in response to queries on India’s new IT regulations. 

The search engine giant said that these complaints relate to third-party content that is believed to violate local laws or personal rights on Google’s SSMI platforms.

This data also includes individual user complaints accompanied by a court order, the company said.

The nature of the complaints, according to Google, varied from infringement of intellectual property rights to violation of local laws prohibiting types of content on grounds such as defamation.

In response to these complaints, the company said that it has undertaken 59,350 content removal actions.  

