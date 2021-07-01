STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As GST turns 4, traders body CAIT says it has become 'colonial taxation system' 

The Confederation of All India Traders said it is not only the Centre but largely the state governments who are responsible for distorting the GST taxation system.

Published: 01st July 2021 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

The traders body called GST 'a colonial taxation system not compatible with the ground realities'.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Domestic traders body CAIT on Thursday said that much against the declared spirit of GST as "good and simple tax", it has become a "colonial taxation system" not compatible with the ground realities of business in India.

Various amendments and introduction of rules under GST in the recent past have made the tax systems much more complicated and put much compliance burden on the traders, it said in a statement.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) added that it is not alone the centre but largely the state governments are more responsible for distorting the GST taxation system and bringing disparities and anomalies in it which has made it a more complex system and a "big headache" for the traders.

Even after four years of GST implementation, the portal is still struggling with many challenges, it added.

"The rules are amended but the portal fails to update with said amendments timely. So far no National Appellate Tribunal has been constituted. No Central Advance Ruling Authority has been constituted giving a free hand to states to interpret the law in their own way," it said.

"We wish to resolve the core issues by way of dialogue with the finance minister," it said.

