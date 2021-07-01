STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

MakeMyTrip announces mandatory paid leaves for employees this year

Employees will not be asked any questions for availing paid time off for three working days before December 31, 2021, and will be encouraged to club these offs with a weekend for an extended holiday.

Published: 01st July 2021 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

The company has unveiled the wellness policy by hosting Jumpstart Week with employee engagement activities to reinvigorate the workforce.

The company has unveiled the wellness policy by hosting Jumpstart Week with employee engagement activities to reinvigorate the workforce. (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Leading online travel firm MakeMyTrip on Thursday said it has introduced mandatory paid leave for employees as part of its initiative to help them reset and recharge amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of its wellness initiatives during the pandemic, the company has announced mandatory paid time off to encourage its employees to take a pause, disconnect from official commitments and revitalise themselves by choosing to spend time with their loved ones or taking a much-needed holiday, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

Employees will not be asked any questions and they can avail paid time off for three working days before December 31, 2021, and will be encouraged to club these offs with a weekend to get an extended break.

"Our employees are our biggest assets and their well-being is our topmost priority. We have made several interventions from time to time - be it introducing new initiatives or iterating existing processes. We hope it will help energise the workforce as they take this time for self-care while also continuing to support COVID-impacted employees with medical and financial assistance," MakeMyTrip Group Chief Human Resource Officer Yuvaraj Srivastava said.

The company has unveiled the wellness policy by hosting Jumpstart Week with employee engagement activities to reinvigorate the workforce.

In line with its cultural value of "fun at workplace", starting July 5, the company will host group recreational activities and sessions, which will involve not just the employees but also their families.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
paid leaves employee welfare MakeMyTrip MakeMyTrip leaves
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp