STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Nissan to make new electric cars, batteries in Britain

As part of the project, Envision AESC will build the U.K.'s first "gigafactory," supplying next generation batteries for the new cars

Published: 01st July 2021 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Nissan's Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta speaks, during a news conference, at the Nissan Motor Co. plant, in Sunderland, England, Thursday July 1, 2021

Nissan's Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta speaks, during a news conference, at the Nissan Motor Co. plant, in Sunderland, England, Thursday July 1, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Japanese carmaker Nissan and two partners announced plans to invest 1 billion ($1.4 billion) pounds to produce a new model of an all-electric vehicle and batteries in northeast England, a major victory for the U.K. government's efforts to attract jobs and investment following the country's departure from the European Union.

Nissan said it will build its next generation all-electric vehicles at the company's plant in Sunderland, creating more than 6,200 jobs at the factory and its suppliers. As part of the project, Envision AESC will build the U.K.'s first "gigafactory," supplying next generation batteries for the new cars. 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the project as a "major vote of confidence in the U.K."

The announcement marks a turnaround for Nissan, which had threatened to leave the U.K. after Brexit because of concerns about increased tariffs and red tape. But freed from EU competition rules, the government is now able to offer financial incentives to attract investment. 

Nissan chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta declined to say how much financial backing the government had given the project. "Time will come we will discuss (it) with you," Gupta told the BBC. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nissan electric vehicles Envision AESC Gigafactory
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp