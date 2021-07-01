STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Titan appoints Ashok Sonthalia as CFO, Swadesh Behera as chief people officer

Prior to this appointment, Behera was Senior Director-HR at Boston Scientific Corporation. Sonthalia is a chartered accountant with around 30 years of experience.

Titan's chief people officer Swadesh Behera has also worked at Ranbaxy, Coca Cola, MSD and Tata Steel.

Titan's chief people officer Swadesh Behera has also worked at Ranbaxy, Coca Cola, MSD and Tata Steel. (File photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading jewellery and watches maker Titan Company said it has appointed Ashok Kumar Sonthalia as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

It also announced the appointment of Swadesh Behera as the chief people officer of the company. Both appointments are effective from July 1, 2021, it said in a statement.

Sonthalia is a chartered accountant with around 30 years of experience in areas of strategic financial planning, business development, M&A, treasury, finance and accounts in diverse industry verticals in multi-cultural and multi-national environments, it added.

"I am looking forward to working with the team here on executing its strategic growth plans in India as well as in select international markets," Sonthalia said.

Prior to this appointment, Behera was Senior Director-HR at Boston Scientific Corporation. He has also worked at Ranbaxy, Coca Cola, MSD and Tata Steel.

Titan is a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

It had commenced its operations in 1987 under the name Titan Watches Limited and later in 1994, diversified into jewellery and subsequently into eyewear.

