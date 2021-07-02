CCTV cameras installed at about 500 Food Corporation of India depots

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) has installed CCTV cameras at its about 500 depots to augment surveillance, a senior official of the food ministry said on Friday.

Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) has also been asked to install CCTV cameras in godowns hired by the FCI for storage purposes, the official said.

"CWC has informed that the process for live web feed of CCTV cameras has been initiated and the work is expected to be completed by August 31," the ministry official told PTI.

The government has also initiated the process to get the live feed of CCTV cameras installed in the private godowns hired by FCI, he said.

The cameras are installed at all important locations of the depots -- main gate, weigh bridge, shed entry and exit gate, among other locations.

According to the official, the live feed of CCTVs is available at 501 FCI-owned depots, out of which 440 depots can be viewed through direct links available on the FCI website.

The remaining 61 depots can be viewed through app-based solutions.

The links for viewing the live feed are available in the 'See Your Depot' tab available on the FCI website, he said.

"The installation of CCTV cameras has instilled more sense of responsibility in employees/workers, which, in turn, helps in improving operational efficiency," the official said.

It has also helped in better monitoring of warehouses in remote locations and would be helpful in resolving matters in case of any mishap, he added.

FCI is the government's nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains.