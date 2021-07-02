STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic HIV infection treatment tablets

The drug helps to decrease the amount of HIV in one's body so that the immune system can work better, Zydus Cadila said.

Published: 02nd July 2021 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Zydus Cadila Logo

The drug will be manufactured at Zydus Cadila's formulation manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market generic Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets used for the treatment of HIV infection.

The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets, 100 mg/150 mg, 133 mg/200 mg and 167 mg/250 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, it added.

The drug is used with other HIV medications to help control HIV infection.

It helps to decrease the amount of HIV in one's body so that the immune system can work better, Zydus Cadila said.

ALSO READ: Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval for generic cancer drug

The group now has 319 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of Zydus group were trading at Rs 639.95 per scrip on BSE, up 0.18 per cent from its previous close.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zydus Cadila USFDA Generic HIV treatment tablets Generic HIV treatment drug
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp