STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Stock limits on pulses: IGPA says 'utterly shocked', demands immediate withdrawal of order

The government on July 2 issued a notification imposing stock holding limits on all pulses except moong on wholesalers, retailers, millers and importers.

Published: 03rd July 2021 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Image for pulses used for representational purpose only(File photo/PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) on Saturday expressed shock over the government imposing stock limits on pulses till October, in a bid to prevent hoarding and check price rise.

The industry is "utterly shocked. The IGPA will make a representation to the government and address the issue", it said.

"We urge the government to immediately withdraw the order as it is not in the interest of anybody," IGPA Vice Chairman Bimbal Kothari said in a statement.

The government on July 2 issued a notification imposing stock holding limits on all pulses except moong on wholesalers, retailers, millers and importers.

Kothari said IGPA has always welcomed and supported government's efforts to boost the trade and double farmer's income including revision of the import policy from restricted to free in case of tur, urad and moong.

"But this order of imposing stock limits on pulses has taken the pulses industry by complete surprise. It's quite a regressive step by the government," he said.

This will severely impact not only the wholesalers, retailers and importers but also the farmers and consumers, he added.

Kothari further said India annually needs 25 million tonnes of pulses. But this year, "we are expecting a shortage."

Normally, an importer imports 3,000 to 5,000 tonnes of one variety but imposing a limit to just 100 tonnes per variety will lead to controlling supplies, he said, adding that such restrictions will cause more harm than good to the farmers and consumers.

"These limits are going to throttle supplies as the importers will not be in a position to import large quantities together," he said.

Since the festival season is approaching from next month, the supply may become a major constraint due to this restraining order, he added.

Kothari said farmers are going to be adversely impacted as it is going to be peak season for them with festivals around the corner and planting time for kharif crops.

"Prices are going to crash. Chana is already selling below minimum support price (MSP). Tur and Urad are selling at MSP," he said.

On the one hand, the government wants the farmers to get MSP and double the farmer's income but this kind of policy will hurt everybody and is certainly not beneficial to anyone, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pulses pulses stock limits
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp