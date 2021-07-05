STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Avoid resentment towards saving and investing

Saving and investing for the future is often thought of as an exercise to be done when you have lots of money.

Published: 05th July 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration by Amit Bandre

By Rajas Kelkar
Express News Service

Saving and investing for the future is often thought of as an exercise to be done when you have lots of money. Many of you who have started work recently believe of it as a sacrifice of happiness in the present. 

Financial advisors or elders in the family are quick to ask you to curb spending now for a better financial future. They may ask you to save money wherever possible. They will ask you to avoid spending on that coffee at your favourite cafe. 

The grouse is that you enjoy a cuppa with your mates at the café. Some of you may love going out on biking trips to new places or travel to different cities. For you, these are small joys of life. The youth in you fights with the maturity needed to hold back impulsive spending and save. That creates a sense of resentment towards saving money and investing. 

This column does not offer financial advice. But, it can indeed urge you not to resent saving and investing.  You can turn your dreams into financial goals. To achieve these goals, you must invest. The more you do it when young, the better. 

Plan your spending
That may sound strange. However, it is possible to work on that. For a month, you can put your discretionary spending on hold. It is the money you can avoid spending. Non-discretionary spending is the one on essentials like food supplies, rent and other consumables. 

Then, you should make a list of things you like to do in terms of spending as a first step. You can then create a priority list. Once that is done, put it aside.  You can then look at the money left after you take care of your essentials. If you are consistently saving more, pat yourself on the back. You need to then look at putting these savings to use. 

Start a mutual fund systematic investment plan (SIP) or open a National Pension Scheme or NPS account. Make a beginning, even if it is with a minimum amount. For those who have enough surplus, you must determine an investible surplus. You can then divide that amount into two parts. The first part is for the short-term goals like creating an emergency fund, buying a car or a gadget. The second part is for the long-term goals like buying a house or retirement. 

Once you shepherd your surplus money into the investment world, you can use the balance for that cup of coffee or other activities. Spending money after allocating money for your investments is a good habit to teach yourself early in life.  

Preparing yourself
If you have just started work, start saving first. Unless you have a monthly surplus, there can be no investment. There are only two ways to create a surplus. You can either increase your income or cut your expenses. You can do both, if possible, for a better outcome. 

If you are in a profession where remote working is possible, and your skill is valuable, you must negotiate contracts. Ensure that working from home does not mean you work for less than 45-50 hours a week. Your priority should be to earn enough to compensate for the effort you put. 

The changing world due to the pandemic has practically made everyone a gig worker. As you move towards multiple jobs, avoid using a credit card. Revolving credit in times like these could prove expensive. You must avoid taking high-cost personal loans or borrowing money from unreliable sources. When you get easy money, it is very tempting. There are convenient equated monthly instalments, or EMI offers for your favourite gadgets. 

Borrowing for spending is not a good idea. The latest Reserve Bank of India Financial Stability Report says that personal loans grew by 35.5% in the quarter to March 2021. That is against 11.3% growth from the quarter to March 2020, just before the nationwide lockdown. That means you are increasingly relying on consumer loans to satisfy your impulse purchases.

Borrowing to create an asset like a home or a car is fine. However, borrowing to spend on a new laptop you can do without or on holiday you do not need could set you back in your effort to save and invest.
You can plan for these expenses a year down the line after committing yourself to an investment path.

(The author is editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in) 

Increase income or cut expensess
The changing world due to the pandemic has practically made everyone a gig worker. As you move towards multiple jobs, avoid using a credit card. Revolving credit in times like these could prove expensive. You must avoid taking high-cost personal loans or borrowing money from unreliable sources. When you get easy money, it is very tempting. There are convenient equated monthly instalments, or EMI offers for your favourite gadgets.Borrowing for spending is not a good idea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
savings investment
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp