STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Housing sales dips 23 per cent in Apr-Jun over previous quarter; up 83 per cent year-on-year in 7 cities

Sales of residential properties stood at 25,583 units in the January-March quarter of 2021, and at 10,753 units during April-June period of last year.

Published: 05th July 2021 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Housing sales declined 23 per cent in April-June across seven cities compared with the previous quarter due to the second wave of the COVID pandemic, but witnessed an 83 per cent rise on an annual basis, according to JLL India.

In its latest report, real estate consultant JLL India said that sales of residential properties stood at 19,635 units during the April-June period of this calendar year.

Sales of residential properties stood at 25,583 units in the January-March quarter of 2021, and at 10,753 units during the April-June period of last year.

JLL India tracks Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. Mumbai includes Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Thane city and Navi Mumbai.

On a quarter-on-quarter comparison, sales in Bengaluru rose to 47 per cent 3,500 units during April-June 2021, from 2,382 units in the previous quarter.

Chennai witnessed a drop of 81 per cent to 600 units from 3,200 units. Housing sales in Delhi-NCR fell 55 per cent to 2,440 units from 5,448 units. In Hyderabad, sales declined to 3,157 units from 3,709 units.

Housing sales in Kolkata were down 56 per cent to 578 units from 1,320 units.

In Mumbai, sales rose marginally to 5,821 units from 5,779 units, while Pune saw a 6 per cent fall in demand to 3,539 units from 3,745 units.

According to the data, in April-June 2020, housing sales in Bengaluru stood at 1,977 units, Chennai 460 units, Delhi-NCR 2,250 units, Hyderabad 1,207 units, Kolkata 481 units, Mumbai 3,527 units and Pune 851 units.

Sales of 45,218 residential units were recorded in the first half (H1), 2021, as against 38,204 units in H1 2020, an increase of 18 per cent year-on-year.

"The sustained levels of residential sales present clear signs of demand and buyer confidence coming back to the market.

The need for secured tangible assets and aspirations to own larger homes as remote working becomes the new norm is driving sales of residential properties across the country," JLL India said.

Residential prices in a majority of India's residential markets have remained stagnant in the past few years.

In Q2 2021, prices remained largely stagnant when compared to the previous quarter, across all the seven markets under review, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Housing sales COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp