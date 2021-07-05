STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report

India's household debt to GDP ratio is still lower than that of other countries though there is a need to supplement wage income as a percentage of GDP that has been declining, it observed.

MUMBAI: The beginning of the second Covid-19 wave has resulted in significant deposit outflows from the banking system in alternated fortnights, the pace of which has now again moderated, according to a new report from State Bank of India's (SBI's) economic research department.

It said one of the worrying features is rising household debt stress.

Household debt -- after taking into account retail loans, crop loans and business loans from financial institutions like commercial banks, credit societies, NBFCs and HFCs -- has sharply increased to 37.3 per cent of GDP in FY21 from 32.5 per cent of GDP in FY20.

"The decline in bank deposits in FY21 and concomitant increase in health expenditure may result in a further increase in household debt to GDP in FY22," said the report.

However, the report said various indicators show improvement in economic activity in June. SBI business activity index shows significant improvement in activity since May-end with the latest reading for the week ended June 28.

Significantly, the report said global experience shows that countries with high per capita GDP have been associated with higher Covid-19 deaths per million, while low per capita countries are associated with low Covid-19 deaths, showing that high-income countries suffered more during the pandemic

Indian experience shows that states with high per capita GDP have been associated with higher Covid-19 deaths per million while low per capita GDP are associated with low Covid-19 deaths.

Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Odisha and Rajasthan all have low per capita income and low deaths per million. At the same time, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh have high per capita income and high deaths per million.

The report said certain states like Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Uttarakhand have already given vaccine double dose to larger percentage of population above 60 years. Total vaccine doses as percentage of population above 60 years is more than 100 per cent for these states, implying double dose to many.

Overall vaccination in rural areas remains low. Certain states like Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan have vaccinated greater proportion of rural population when compared to others. 

