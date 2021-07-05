STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

iPhone, iPad users, beware! connecting to this network could disable your devices' ability to use Wi-Fi

He basically found that certain Wi-Fi networks with the per cent symbol in their names can disable Wi-Fi on iPhones and other iOS devices, reports 9 to 5 Mac.

Published: 05th July 2021 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pexels)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A security researcher has discovered a funny bug that can completely disable your iPhone's ability to connect to Wi-Fi.

Carl Schou said in a tweet that if an iPhone comes within range of a network named %secretclub%power, the device won't be able to use Wi-Fi or any related features.

He basically found that certain Wi-Fi networks with the per cent symbol (%) in their names can disable Wi-Fi on iPhones and other iOS devices, reports 9 to 5 Mac.

Once an iPhone or iPad joins the network with the name '%p%s%s%s%s%n', the device fails to connect to Wi-Fi networks or use system networking features like AirDrop.

The issue persists after rebooting the device. The '%' symbol is commonly used in programming languages to format variables into an output string.

"In C, the '%n' specifier means to save the number of characters written into the format string out to a variable passed to the string format function. The Wi-Fi subsystem probably passes the Wi-Fi network name (SSID) unsanitised to some internal library that is performing string formatting, which in turn causes an arbitrary memory write and buffer overflow," explained the report.

"This will lead to memory corruption and the iOS watchdog will kill the process, hence effectively disabling Wi-Fi for the user," it added. Apple was yet to report if it was working on any fix for the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
iphone apple WiFi
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp