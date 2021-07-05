STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rallies 395 points led by banking, finance stocks

The 30-share BSE index ended 395.33 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 52,880.Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 112.15 points or 0.71 per cent to 15,834.35.

Published: 05th July 2021 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 395 points on Monday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, Infosys and Reliance Industries amid a mixed trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 395.33 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 52,880.Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 112.15 points or 0.71 per cent to 15,834.35.

State Bank of India was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing nearly 2 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, M&M and ICICI Bank. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's, HCL Tech and Titan were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Seoul ended with gains, while Hong Kong and Tokyo closed in the red. Equities in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 982.80 crore, as per exchange data.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.35 per cent higher at USD 76.44 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE nSE NIFTY
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp