Sensex snaps 2-day winning run, ends marginally lower 

Published: 06th July 2021 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex closed marginally lower after a choppy session on Tuesday, tracking losses in index majors TCS, Infosys and Reliance Industries amid a largely weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 18.82 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 52,861.18. The broader NSE Nifty fell 16.10 points or 0.1 per cent to 15,818.25. Tech Mahindra was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by TCS, Maruti, Reliance, Sun Pharma and Infosys.

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Titan and ICICI Bank were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong closed in the negative terrain, while Seoul and Tokyo ended with gains. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the red in mid-session deals.

The rupee fell 24 paise to close at 74.55 gainst the US dollar. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.39 per cent higher at USD 77.46 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 338.43 crore, as per exchange data.

Comments

