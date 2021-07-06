TVS Motor expects swift recovery from COVID-19, to capitalise on preference for personal mobility

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TVS Motor Company expects a swift recovery in the market ravaged by the second wave of COVID-19, as it believes it is now better prepared to tackle supply-chain issues along with the authorities chipping in with appropriate response to deal with the pandemic.

The company, which caters to both domestic and export markets, informed its shareholders that it is well poised for growth with consumers preferring personal mobility options amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Despite the rising second wave of active cases, the company remains confident that adverse impact would be lower and bounce back swifter," TVS Motor Company said in its Annual Report for 2020-21.

This outlook of cautious optimism is built upon, on one hand, the company's own supply-chain preparedness and on the other, a belief that the administrative responses would be far more measured and targeted, while widespread vaccination drive is expected to break the chain, it added.

The new long-term practices of social distancing could see consumer preferences change towards personal mobility leading to new demand in the two-wheeler industry, the company informed its shareholders.

"The company is cognisant of this opportunity, and well poised to leverage this opportunity with its superior product offerings across the widest range of personal mobility needs," it noted.

The company sold 21.6 lakh units of two-wheelers in the domestic market in FY21, as compared to 24.1 lakh units in 2019-20. TVS Motor Company said the export of two-wheelers were likely to see growth during the year fueled by consumption growth and a stable economic and political situation in all operating geographies.

"Stable crude oil prices will have a positive impact on export market growth in oil-dependent economies of Africa and LATAM," it added.

The company's two-wheeler exports last fiscal stood at 7.64 lakh units, up 12 per cent from 2019-20. It, however, listed a shortage of semiconductors and containers for exports as major challenges going ahead.

"The increase in demand for consumer goods and unexpected growth in the auto sector has led to a supply shortfall of semiconductors and the lead time for these goods have increased from three months to 18 months.

"These semiconductors form a critical component in two-wheelers too. The shortfall of semiconductors is likely to continue and pose a risk in meeting the production demand," the company informed its shareholders.

The company noted that there have been shortages of containers at Indian ports due to continued high traffic container movement from China to North America and Europe post the COVID-19 outbreak.

"This clubbed with increased exports from India is posing further shortage of space availability or availability at higher costs.

This situation is expected to continue and result in delayed supplies to global customers," it added.

On green mobility, TVS informed shareholders that the move towards alternative-energy based solutions is the need of the day and the initiative has been receiving considerable policy support from the government.

"The company will be closely studying such factors and is well poised to leverage this space through appropriate offerings across its wide stable of technology, products and business solutions," it noted.

The company currently has electric scooter iQUBE in its green mobility portfolio. "Through the year, the TVS iQUBE footprint will expand to 20 more Indian cities. The portfolio also is set to expand to newer formats including a 3W version," the company stated.