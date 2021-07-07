STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Chinese nationals step down from Paytm board ahead of planned IPO; no change in shareholding

Todd Anthony Combs, investment manager at Berkshire Hathaway, has retired from the board. It was erroneously reported on Tuesday that Combs had joined the board.

Published: 07th July 2021 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Paytm

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All Chinese nationals on the board of digital payments firm Paytm have been replaced by US and Indian citizens, while there is no change in the existing shareholding, according to a regulatory filing of the company.

Alipay representative Jing Xiandong, Ant Financial's Guoming Cheng, and Alibaba representatives Michael Yuen Jen Yao (US citizen) and Ting Hong Kenny Ho have ceased to be directors of the company, as per the regulatory document.

According to a source, Paytm now has no Chinese nationals on its board. US citizen Douglas Feagin has joined the Paytm board on behalf of Ant Group. Saama Capital's Ashit Ranjit Lilani and SoftBank representative Vikas Agnihotri have also joined the board, the company's filing showed.

Todd Anthony Combs, investment manager at Berkshire Hathaway, has retired from the board. It was erroneously reported on Tuesday that Combs had joined the board.

Combs retired by rotation from One97's board on June 30, as per Registrars of Companies (ROC) filings.

One97 Communications is the parent firm of Paytm. Paytm shareholders include Alibaba's Ant Group (29.71 per cent), SoftBank Vision Fund (19.63 per cent), SAIF Partners (18.56 per cent) and Vijay Shekhar Sharma (14.67 per cent).

AGH Holding, T Rowe Price, Discovery Capital and Berkshire Hathaway hold less than 10 per cent stake each in the company. The development comes at a time when Paytm is gearing up for public listing.

Paytm is expected to seek shareholders' approval on July 12, to raise up to Rs 16,600 crore through its initial share sale, giving it a valuation of over Rs 1.78 lakh crore, a source said.

The extraordinary general meeting of Paytm is scheduled for July 12, in which the company may seek approval to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through issuance of fresh equity.

Another Rs 4,600 crore is expected to be raised from the sale of equity shares by existing and eligible shareholders. "The company may seek approval of the shareholders to raise around Rs 16,600 crore through IPO. Existing shareholders, former and present employees have also opted to sell their shares in the process.

"The valuation of the firm is likely to be in the range of Rs 1.78 lakh crore to Rs 2.2 lakh crore," the source said. With this valuation range, the company is expected to be among top 10 listed financial services companies. The company is expected to file documents for the initial public offer (IPO) next week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paytm Chinese
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp