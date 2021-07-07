Warehousing market sees 23 per cent fall year-on-year, amidst Covid: Property consultant Knight Frank

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s warehousing market saw a 23% Y-o-Y decline in transactions during FY21 with the second wave of Covid adversely impacting the demand for space, an annual report by the global property consultant Knight Frank said.

Although the warehouses have continued to remain an attractive investment, the report said economic slowdown before the pandemic led the potential occupiers to cut down their warehousing expansion plans in FY21.

The demand shock was almost prevalent across all the primary markets including NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune and Hyderabad. For markets such as Chennai and Bengaluru, the demand for warehousing transactions grew marginally by 4% and remained flat respectively. All the major markets witnessed a drop in average warehouse rent Y-o-Y ranging from -7% to 1%.

According to the report, the rent growth faced significant headwind in the challenging market with occupiers negotiating hard for incentives like rent- free periods and delaying contractual escalations to tide over liquidity issues. Rent growth faced significant headwinds. However, this deadlock could break towards the end of this year as occupiers eventually submit to higher rents due to inflationary pressures, as per the study.

E-commerce to drive growth

The impetus provided to the e-commerce industry by the pandemic is expected to sustain for the next five years, which could further boost the warehousing transactions. Segment-wise, the e-commerce’s share in the warehousing transactions has more than doubled to 31% in FY21 from 14% in FY18. The share of other players including third-party logistics providers (3PL), retail and FMCG, in the total warehouse area transacted has declined during the corresponding period.

According to Knight Frank’s projections, the transactions will grow at a CAGR of 19% to 76.2 mn sq ft in FY26 from 31.7 mn sq ft in FY21. E-commerce will constitute the bulk of the warehousing transactions growing at a CAGR of 165% between FY22-26. “...the Indian warehousing sector was adversely impacted to a lesser magnitude on key business parameters.

In fact, the sector shows great promise with recognition of its pivotal role as a critical link between the manufacturer and the end consumer. Efficient logistics and distribution will be a key determinant of a business’ success in today’s ultra-competitive environment,” Shishir Baijal, CMD, Knight Frank India, said.