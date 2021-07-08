STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Institutional investment in real estate in June quarter jumps nine-fold to USD 1.35 bn: JLL

Investment in retail real estate stood at USD 278 million during the second quarter of this calendar year as against nil inflow in the year-ago period.

Published: 08th July 2021 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Home, real estate, home buying, Home investors

For representational purposes. (Photo | Pexels.com)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Institutional investment in real estate jumped nearly 9-fold during the April-June quarter to USD 1.35 billion, mainly driven by the inflow of funds in the warehousing projects, according to property consultant JLL India.

In its Capital Markets Update Q2 2021', JLL India reported that institutional investors deployed USD 1,357 million in real estate during the second quarter of the 2022 calendar year as against a mere USD 155 million in the year-ago period.

The warehousing segment attracted the maximum investment of USD 743 million during the April-June quarter this year as compared to USD 41 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Investment in retail real estate stood at USD 278 million during the second quarter of this calendar year as against nil inflow in the year-ago period.

The office market, which has been attracting huge investments even after the COVID pandemic, saw an inflow of USD 231 million in Q2, 2021, up from USD 66 million in the same quarter last year.

Institutional investment in the residential segment rose to USD 106 million from USD 48 million during the period under review.

According to JLL, the pace and volume of investments over the past decade have been supported by the introduction of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) in 2014, the Real estate Regulation and Development Act in 2016 (RERA), Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act and progressive relaxation in foreign direct investment norms over the years.

Radha Dhir, Chief Executive Officer and Country Head, India, JLL, said the first six months of 2021 saw investments of USD 2.7 billion, which is 53 per cent of the total investments seen in 2020, despite the second wave of COVID hitting India in April this year.

"Investors are showing resilience and are adapting to the uncertain environment. Relaxing lockdowns during the first three months of 2021 also gave investors a first-hand experience of the post-pandemic world. This led to risk re-rating and asset allocations witnessed a subsequent change in Q2 2021," she said.

Although the economic dent created by the second wave will lead to slower growth in 2021, investments in real estate are expected to maintain momentum, Dhir said.

"From where we stand, institutional investors have passed the litmus test of resilience during pandemic resurgence and are expected to commit more capital in 2021," she added.

During the first six months of the 2021 calendar year, the institutional investment in real estate rose to USD 2,688 million from USD 918 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Investment in the office segment rose to USD 1,344 million from USD 571 million, while inflow in warehousing increased to USD 772 million from USD 94 million.

The housing segment attracted USD 295 million funds during January-June this year, up from USD 122 million in the same period of 2020.

Retail real estate got USD 278 million during the first half of this year from nil inflow in the year-ago period.

Investment in the hotel segment was nil as against USD 130 million in the first six months of 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Real estate JLL India
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp