STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mahindra launches Supro Profit truck range

Supro Profit Truck Mini price starts at Rs 5.4 lakh, while Supro Profit Truck Maxi begins at Rs 6.22 lakh.

Published: 08th July 2021 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday said it has launched Supro Profit truck range in the country, with price starting at Rs 5.4 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

Supro Profit Truck Mini price starts at Rs 5.4 lakh, while Supro Profit Truck Maxi begins at Rs 6.22 lakh.

Developed on the successful Supro platform, this new range of cargo mover is affordable, more powerful, boasts of a greater payload capacity and higher mileage that assures a higher profit to the customers, the automaker said in a statement.

"The Supro has become one of the preferred small commercial vehicle platforms for our customers, given its efficiency and engineering capabilities.

With the launch of the New Supro Profit Truck, we have significantly enhanced the product proposition by focusing on customers' profitability," M&M CEO Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.

While being competitively priced, it also offers class-leading performance, fuel efficiency and the option of diesel and CNG powertrains, he added.

Built at Mahindra's Chakan facility in Maharashtra, the Supro platform has undergone rigorous and full test cycle runs and has been validated on all performance, safety and reliability parameters, M&M noted.

The new model range comes with AC and a mobile charging point.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahindra & Mahindra Supro Profit truck range
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp