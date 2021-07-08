Mahindra launches Supro Profit truck range

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday said it has launched Supro Profit truck range in the country, with price starting at Rs 5.4 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

Supro Profit Truck Mini price starts at Rs 5.4 lakh, while Supro Profit Truck Maxi begins at Rs 6.22 lakh.

Developed on the successful Supro platform, this new range of cargo mover is affordable, more powerful, boasts of a greater payload capacity and higher mileage that assures a higher profit to the customers, the automaker said in a statement.

"The Supro has become one of the preferred small commercial vehicle platforms for our customers, given its efficiency and engineering capabilities.

With the launch of the New Supro Profit Truck, we have significantly enhanced the product proposition by focusing on customers' profitability," M&M CEO Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.

While being competitively priced, it also offers class-leading performance, fuel efficiency and the option of diesel and CNG powertrains, he added.

Built at Mahindra's Chakan facility in Maharashtra, the Supro platform has undergone rigorous and full test cycle runs and has been validated on all performance, safety and reliability parameters, M&M noted.

The new model range comes with AC and a mobile charging point.