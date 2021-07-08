STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee drops by 9 paise to close at 74.71 against US dollar

A weak dollar overseas and lower crude prices capped the losses in the domestic unit, forex dealers said.

Published: 08th July 2021 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee weakened by 9 paise to end at 74.71 (provisional) against the US currency on Thursday as weaker domestic equities weighed on the forex market sentiment.

However, a weak dollar overseas and lower crude prices capped the losses in the domestic unit, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weak at 74.75 per dollar.

It hovered in a range of 74.84 to 74.65 during the session before ending at 74.71 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 74.62 against the US dollar.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 485.82 points or 0.92 per cent lower at 52,568.94, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 151.75 points or 0.96 per cent to 15,727.90.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.18 per cent to 92.47.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.68 per cent to USD 72.93 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they bought shares worth Rs 532.94 crore, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US Dollar Indian Currency Indian economy
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp