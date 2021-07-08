STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex plunges 486 pts; Nifty slumps below 15,750

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank and Dr Reddy’s.

Published: 08th July 2021 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex slumped 486 points on Thursday led by losses in index majors ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries amid a selloff in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 485.82 points or 0.92 per cent lower at 52,568.94, while the broader NSE Nifty dropped 151.75 points or 0.96 per cent to 15,727.90.

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank and Dr Reddy’s.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, PowerGrid and NTPC were among the gainers.

"Domestic equities witnessed sharp correction amid weak global cues," said Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Hang Seng corrected by over 2.50 per cent as investors dumped Chinese tech giants led by mounting concerns about regulatory risk, he noted.

Asian stock markets fell after the Federal Reserve talked about possibly reducing US economic stimulus and Japanese officials prepared to declare a coronavirus state of emergency during the Olympics due to a surge in infections.

Bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo too ended with significant losses.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading in the red in mid-session deals.

Selling pressure was seen across all counters in Indian markets, while IT stocks broadly remained resilient ahead of TCS earnings later in the day. Metals and financials witnessed steeper correction, Modi said, adding that midcap and smallcap indices continued to outperform broader indices despite moderate profit-booking.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.93 per cent to USD 72.75 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sensex Nifty
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp