STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Shiprocket raises USD 41.3 mn from Paypal, Info Edge Venture, others

Shiprocket's tech-enabled logistics platform connects merchants, consumers, and supply chain partners across 29,000 pin codes pan- India and over 220 countries and territories globally.

Published: 08th July 2021 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Dollars, foreign currency, USD

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: E-commerce logistics firm Shiprocket on Thursday said it has raised USD 41.3 million (Rs 305 crore) in series D1 funding from a host of investors co-led by Paypal, Info Edge Venture and Temasek Holdings.

The latest round of capital infusion in the company will be utilised for product expansion and research and development (R&D), talent acquisition, as well as, into adjacent product development, Shiprocket said in a release.

A part of the funds will also be directed towards the platform's new strategic initiatives, including global expansion starting with the middle-east, it said.

The fresh capital will also help the company in further accelerating its mission to democratise e-commerce fulfilment for the fast-growing D2C retailer segment, said the release.

Other existing investors March Capital, and Tribe Capital also took part in the round, which also saw participation from strategic partners, such as Razorpay and Innoven Capital, and entrepreneurs such as Cred founder Kunal Shah and Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, Shiprocket said.

Saahil Goel, Co-founder and CEO, Shiprocket said," We wish to extend a very warm welcome to PayPal Ventures and Info Edge Ventures and thank them for joining us on this journey along with our existing investors."

 The D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) commerce forms roughly 15 per cent of the overall e-commerce market in India.

This is projected to grow to 30-35 per cent in the next five years.

Shiprocket is democratising best-in-class experiences for hundreds of thousands of e-commerce brands that are shipping millions of items per month through our platform today, he said.

Goel said that there are abundant potential and opportunities available for technology enablers like Shiprocket in this vast, untapped market, adding that the future lies in enabling the entire stack of solutions for the post-purchase leg for D2C e-commerce transactions.

Shiprocket has excelled by focusing on building products that solve major logistical problems for businesses as they scale, much like PayPal has supported merchants with payments, said Marc Donnadieu, Director, PayPal Ventures .

Launched in 2017, Shiprocket's offerings include using machine learning algorithms to accurately predict delivery dates, helping merchants seamlessly choose across various courier partners, printing labels, and proactively share tracking updates with buyers, among others.

Pankaj Makkar, Managing Director, Bertelsmann India Investments said, We look forward to having like-minded partners like Info Edge and PayPal join our cap-table and support Shiprocket in its mission.

 Stating that over 100,000 online sellers in the country at present use Shiprocket to streamline their post-checkout process, starting from logistics to warehousing to COD management, Kitty Agarwal, Partner, Info Edge Ventures said, We are very excited to partner with them as they enter their next phase of growth and further ease operations and financing for their sellers.

 Partnering with over 17 logistics providers, Shiprocket's tech-enabled logistics platform connects merchants, consumers, and supply chain partners across 29,000 pin codes pan- India and over 220 countries and territories globally, according to the release.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiprocket Paypal Info Edge Venture
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp