SpiceJet to launch 42 new flights between July 10 and 30

The airline will also be connecting the city of Surat with Jaipur, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and Gwalior with Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune.

Published: 08th July 2021 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

SpiceJet flight (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet will launch 42 new domestic and international flights between July 10 and 30, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The carrier said it will start flights on Surat-Jabalpur and Surat-Pune routes.

The airline will also be connecting the city of Surat with Jaipur, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and Gwalior with Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune, the statement added.

It will launch non-stop return flights on the Gwalior-Ahmedabad, Gwalior-Mumbai and Gwalior-Pune routes.

The budget carrier said it has also introduced flights on the Kolkata-Patna, Patna-Surat, Surat-Patna, Patna-Kolkata, Ahmedabad Udaipur, Udaipur-Ahmedabad and Bengaluru-Kochi routes for the first time on its network.

Scheduled domestic passenger traffic was suspended in India for about two months between March 25 and May 24 last year due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Since June 2020, the domestic traffic had been on a path of recovery when the second wave of the pandemic hit India during April and May this year.

The aviation sector was badly hit again during the second Covid wave.

Currently, the Indian carriers are operating around 1,400 daily domestic flights.

 

