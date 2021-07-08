STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company raises over Rs 1,110 crore, issues warrants to promoter Dilip Shanghvi, others

The issue price includes the warrant subscription price (Rs. 44.50 per warrant) and the warrant exercise price (Rs. 133.50 per warrant).

Published: 08th July 2021 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) on Thursday said it has raised over Rs 1,112 crore by way of issuing warrants to the company''s promoter Dilip Shanghvi and other entities.

"The securities allotment committee of the board of directors of the company, has considered and approved the allotment of 6,24,74,082 warrants on preferential basis at an issue price of Rs 178 each aggregating to Rs 1,112.03 crore to Dilip Shantilal Shanghvi, promoter of the company and to certain other non-promoter persons/ entities," SPARC said in a regulatory filing.

The issue price includes the warrant subscription price (Rs. 44.50 per warrant) and the warrant exercise price (Rs. 133.50 per warrant).

The company had initially planned to raise Rs 1,200 crore.

"As against the approval for issue of 6,74,70,203 warrants, the committee has allotted only 6,24,74,082 warrants, due to, non-receipt of warrant subscription money by the proposed allottees and / or non- receipt of in-principle approval from the stock exchanges on some warrants," the company added.

The company said it has issued 3,37,07,865 out of the total 6,24,74,082 warrants to Shanghvi. Shares of SPARC were trading 2.42 per cent higher at Rs 252.30 apiece on BSE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company SPARC
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp