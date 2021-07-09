Amazon announces Prime Day sale on July 26 and 27, promises discounts across categories

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Amazon has announced its annual Prime Day sale. The two-day sale will be held on July 26 and 27 and feature new launches from top brands and small and medium businesses (SMB).

There will be over 300 new product launches from top Indian and global brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, boat, Intel, Wipro, Bajaj, Eureka Forbes, Adidas, and more available in India - first to Prime members, a press release from Amazon said.

Prime members will also be in for a mega entertainment treat, with Prime Video announcing the world premiere of much-anticipated movies across multiple languages.

Toofan (Hindi), Malik (Malayalam), Ikkat (Kannada), and Sarpatta Parambarai (Tamil) were named as the big releases by the release.

Over a million artisans and weavers from Karigar, more than 680,000 women entrepreneurs from Amazon Saheli, 50,000 neighbourhood stores from local shops on Amazon and lakhs of other small sellers from all over India will be at Amazon Launchpad, the release added.

Also on offer is more than 2,000 new product launches from SMBs across categories including electronics from Action Pro, fashion products from Navlik, grooming products, jewellery sets, grocery, Khadi, handmade products from Shabari Emporium, and many more, it said.

The company has promised discounts across smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, TVs, kitchen, daily essentials, toys, fashion, beauty products and more.

There will be a 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit & Credit cards & EMI Transactions; Prime members enjoy unlimited 5% reward points on Prime Day purchases with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.