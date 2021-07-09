STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India invites UK companies to invest in insurance sector

Following the government-to-government discussion, private sector partners were invited to the discussion, the statement said.

Published: 09th July 2021 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has invited UK companies to invest in the insurance sector, while Britain offered its London market for direct listing of Indian firms. This year, India has increased the foreign direct investment ceiling from 49 per cent to 74 per cent.

Earlier, the government allowed firms to list overseas without simultaneous listing at the domestic market.

To deepen bilateral ties in the financial sector, the first meeting of India-UK Financial Markets Dialogue was held on Thursday late evening, a finance ministry statement said, adding the dialogue was established at the 10th Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) in October 2020.

The government-to-government discussion focused on four themes -- GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) City, India's flagship international financial centre, banking and payments, insurance, and capital markets, it added.

Following the government-to-government discussion, private sector partners were invited to the discussion, the statement said.

At the meeting, Indian and UK participants discussed matters relating to the insurance sector, including domestic updates on the impact of COVID-19, opportunities to encourage UK investment in the Indian market, and the UK Solvency II Call for Evidence.

Participants also took stock of capital markets cooperation, it said, adding the UK outlined progress on regulatory reforms, including through the Wholesale Markets Review and the Lord Hill Listings Review.

There was also a productive discussion on opportunities for increased cross-border activity, including an update from India on the implementation of the direct listing policy, according to the statement.

As the two services driven economies, both sides agreed that there is significant scope for strengthening financial services cooperation between India and the UK, it said.

"Both sides agreed to continue to engage bilaterally on these areas in the coming months, in the run-up to the next EFD and the beginning of negotiations for a future India-UK FTA, both expected to take place later this year," it said.

The statement said participants provided updates on their respective banking and payments landscapes, to increase cross-border activity in this area.

The Bank of England discussed its work on cyber resilience and both sides also recognised the key role the banking sector has played in maintaining stability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dialogue was led by senior officials from the Finance Ministry and UK Treasury, with participation from Indian and UK independent regulatory agencies, including the Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, International Financial Services Centre Authority, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, the Bank of England, and the Financial Conduct Authority.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India UK
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp