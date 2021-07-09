MG Motor India, Fortum set up 50 kW superfast public EV charging station in Pune

By PTI

MUMBAI: MG Motor India said on Friday it has set up a 50 kW superfast public EV charging station in Pune in collaboration with Fortum Charge & Drive India.

The facility can be accessed by anyone who has a Combined Charging System (CCS2)-compliant EV.

The public charging station provides 80 per cent of the charging of an EV, including MG Motor's ZS in 50 minutes, the company said in a release.

MG Motor India and Fortum, one of the leading EV charging service providers in the global EV space, had announced their partnership in 2019.

Since then, the carmaker and Fortum have built a network of 11 DC chargers across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, the release said.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, Our collaboration with Fortum reiterates our commitment towards enabling the infrastructure for environment-friendly mobility solutions in the country.

The ZS EV's availability in more cities in a phase-wise manner is a step closer to achieving sustainability goals.

" After launching the ZS EV in six more cities this year so far, the MG ZS EV is now available across 37 Indian cities, he added.

"We are happy to extend our partnership with MG Motor to further bolster the super-fast charging network in the country. With this charger on Fortum Charge & Drive network, an EV user can travel between Mumbai and Pune without any range anxiety as both the cities have Fortum chargers," said Awadhesh Kumar Jha  Vice President, Fortum Charge and Drive India, said.

MG ZS EV can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 50 minutes at Fortum superfast charging stations, the release said, adding other charging options for the vehicle include a free-of-cost AC fast-charger (installed at the customer's home/office), a plug-and-charge cable onboard, and charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance), among others.