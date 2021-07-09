STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Second wave hits TCS revenue by Rs 350 crore, shares close over 1 per cent lower after Q1 earnings

In traded volume terms, 2.32 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 63.65 lakh units at the NSE during the day.

Published: 09th July 2021 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

TCS

Image of TCS used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services on Friday gave up all their early gains and closed over 1 per cent lower as the company's June quarter earnings failed to meet market expectations.

The stock, which started the trade in the green and gained 0.73 per cent to Rs 3,281 on the BSE in early trade, later gave up the gains and closed 1.52 per cent lower at Rs 3,207.75.

During the day, it hit a low of Rs 3,200, down 1.75 per cent.

On the NSE, it closed at Rs 3,211.80, a decline of 1.43 per cent.

The company's quarterly results were announced post-market hours on Thursday.

"The IT sector also turned bearish as the initial earnings results did not meet the expectations of the market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The company's market valuation also diminished by Rs 18,254.8 crore to Rs 11,86,563.20 crore on the BSE.

In traded volume terms, 2.32 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 63.65 lakh units at the NSE during the day.

"IT index remained soft today after TCS missed earnings estimates," Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities said.

The BSE Information Technology index closed lower by 0.35 per cent.

The country's largest software firm TCS on Thursday reported a 28.5 per cent jump in June quarter net profit at Rs 9,008 crore and called out the domestic business as a drag, which restricted its overall growth because of the second wave of COVID-19.

The company, a cash cow for the over USD 100 billion Tata group, said the June quarter results were a tale of two contrasting trends of healthy growth in core markets like the US and segments like banking, and the domestic business being a drag.

It, however, added that even in India, which has traditionally been an insignificant market for the firm, activity is showing some signs of improvement, and exuded confidence of meeting the overall double-digit revenue growth estimate for the financial year 2021-22 announced earlier.

The second wave dented revenues by as much as Rs 350 crore as businesses like passport issuances and tests-focused TCS iON remained impacted, its chief executive and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan told reporters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Consultancy Services TCS TCS Q1 earnings TCS shares Covid second wave
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp