Website glitches delaying income tax refund processing: I-T department 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax department said it has issued refunds worth Rs 37,050 crore in this financial year to about 17.92 lakh taxpayers, however technical glitches in the newly designed website is delaying the processing of returns that are being filed.

Of this, personal income tax refund stood at Rs 10,408 crore, while that of corporates was Rs 26,642 crore.

“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 37,050 crore to more than 17.92 lakh taxpayers between 1st April 2021 to 5th July 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs 10,408 crore have been issued in 16,89,063 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 26,642 crore have been issued in 1,03,088 cases,” the I-T department tweeted.

Meanwhile, officials claim that the technical problems in the newly designed website have badly hit the process of IT assessments as they are not able to smoothly access data from the back end. The vendor Infosys is working on fixing the problems related to the website. Officials claim that if the problem is not fixed on time, they have to allow the manual filing of returns.