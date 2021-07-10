STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At 6.1 per cent, RBI auctions bond with cut-off yield above benchmark rate

If in the past, the RBI said there was nothing ‘sacrosanct’ about the 6% yield for the 10-year benchmark bond, on Friday, it walked the talk.  

Published: 10th July 2021 08:01 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  If in the past, the RBI said there was nothing ‘sacrosanct’ about the 6% yield for the 10-year benchmark bond, on Friday, it walked the talk.  Perhaps considering volatile inflation, crude prices and US treasury yields, the central bank shook off its unease and issued the government’s new 10-year bond at a cut-off yield of 6.1%. This is higher than the 5.85% coupon for the current benchmark.

A mere 10 bps rise may not seem much, but in bond markets it’s a critical breakaway point from the perceived yield cap of 6%. The yield on 10-year paper is also the single-most crucial metric under watch currently as it influences interest rates across financial products. Importantly, Friday’s cut-off at 6.1% indeed signals a rising rate curve. 

But as Governor Shaktikanta Das indicated earlier, the central bank closely monintors other tenors including 5- and 14-year papers and not just the 10-year security. It’ll be interesting to see how the yield curve moves from here.  Following Friday’s auction, yields on current benchmark bonds shot up to 6.19% from 6.16%. The previous 10-year benchmark paper (5.85% 2030) has been trading in the secondary market at around 6.18%. 

There has been a demand-supply mismatch in bond markets, but Friday’s auction somewhat puts to rest the brewing tussle between RBI and traders. In the past, auctions had to devolved amid weak response from bond buyers. Making up for the lost market appetite, the central bank turned into an aggressive buyer and ended up owning most of the 10-year gilts. “Since May, 28 the 10-year paper has either seen a devolvement of large bids or cancellation of the instrument. This is the first auction after May 2021 when neither there is a devolvement of bids to primary dealers nor there is green shoe option which has been exercised for any instrument,” Care Ratings noted.

Friday’s auction included re-issuance of two existing bonds besides Rs 14,000 crore of the new benchmark, Rs 12,000 crore worth papers of short and longer tenors. So far in FY22, the central government raised Rs 3.78 lakh crore, or 31.4% of the total budgeted borrowing limit of Rs 12.05 lakh crore. This is over half of the H1-borrowings of Rs 7.24 lakh crore. The total borrowings by the central government so far are 8.5% lower than the corresponding period last year.

The highest share of issuances has been in case of the 14-year paper (23%), followed by the 40-year paper (16%) and 10-year paper (15%), according to Care. The weighted average yields fell to a 3-week low of 6.27%, 2 bps lower than the previous week. During the first 2-auctions of July’21, the weighted average yields have seen a spike with the highest noted in case of 40-year paper (15 bps) followed by 5-year, 30-yr paper (13 bps) and 10-yr paper (11 bps).

