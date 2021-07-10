STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China frees up USD 154 billion to support small business

The cut aims to help smaller businesses, boost domestic consumption and address the negative impact of rising raw material prices on small businesses.

Published: 10th July 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

China Flag

China's national flag (Representational Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid signs of flagging economic recovery, China on Friday slashed its reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 0.5 percentage points, which will free up $154 billion for banks and pump more liquidity into the system.

The country took a similar decision in April last year during the first Covid wave peak. The cut aims to help smaller businesses, boost domestic consumption and address the negative impact of rising raw material prices on small businesses.

According to a report by HSBC, supply-chain constraints and production bottlenecks have fuelled inflationary pressures, hurting small businesses. And surging commodity prices increased operating costs, especially for smaller China firms.

On Friday, the National Bureau of Statistics reported that China’s producer-price index rose 8.8% in June from a year earlier, but lower than May’s year-on-year rise of 9.0%. Experts claim cutting RRR will help India indirectly by easing of cost of imports.

“Both economies are different and not comparable. While China is continuously injecting liquidity, this move will certainly help in softening of global commodity price and help many nations that depend on Chinese imports,” a senior official from the commerce ministry said.

