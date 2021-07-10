STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Federal Bank holds 19th annual general meeting in Kochi

Resolution like declaration of dividend of 35 per cent to the shareholders, approval of issuance of equity shares on preferential basis and raising of tier-I capital of the bank were presented.

Published: 10th July 2021 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Federal Bank in Delhi.

Federal Bank in Delhi. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOCHI: The 19th annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders of Federal Bank was conducted on July 9, 2021. The bank led by its twin focus on digital enablement and people empowerment, supported by operational strength, navigated the unprecedented challenges during the year to deliver exceptional numbers, the chairperson of the bank Grace Elizabeth Koshie said at the AGM.

"Simple, digital, contactless this is what I had defined last year to be the cornerstones of our strategic focus for FY 2020-21, and a stepping stone in our journey to become the bank of the first choice for Indians," managing director and CEO of the bank Shyam Srinivasan said.

The digital innovations of the bank today are on the cusp of redefining the banking paradigm of tomorrow, he said.

The approval of shareholders was sought for adopting audited financial statements of the fiscal year 2020-21.

Other resolutions like declaration of dividend of 35 per cent to the shareholders, approval of issuance of equity shares on preferential basis and raising of tier-I capital of the bank through issuance of securities were also presented.

The approval of the AGM was also sought for revision of tenure of one of the joint statutory central auditors, the appointment and fixation of remuneration of branch auditors in consultation with the Statutory Central Auditors and other necessary appointments Directors, shareholders, senior executives, representatives of statutory auditors and secretarial auditors attended the meeting.

The meet held via video was streamed live on four social media platforms - Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Clubhouse.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Federal Bank 2021 AGM Federal Bank Grace Elizabeth Koshie Federal Bank dividend Shyam Srinivasan 19th annual general meeting Federal Bank
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp