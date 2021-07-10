‘Port of Antwerp hub to enhance India-EU trade’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Logistics service providers were urged to explore the idea of setting up “India hub at the Port of Antwerp” to enable Indian exporters make use of such a facility and emerge as reliable suppliers to their European customers.

This was suggested by Luc Arnouts, Vice President International Relations, Antwerp Port Authority, during a virtual interaction titled “Translating the India-EU Trade enhancement and Connectivity plan into action” on Friday.

Arnouts highlighted how Antwerp Port can present itself as the nearshoring venue for centralized stocking and distribution point for Indian maritime cargo exported across Europe and the UK, against the background of its excellent connectivity to markets and ample warehousing at attractive rates.

The interaction was organised against the backdrop of the India-EU leaders meeting held on May 8, which was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the heads of EU members states and EU representatives.

The objective behind this session was to share insights and ideas on strengthening trade between the India-EU corridor with the Port of Antwerp,