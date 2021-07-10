STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

‘Port of Antwerp hub to enhance India-EU trade’

The objective behind this session was to share insights and ideas on strengthening trade between the India-EU corridor with the Port of Antwerp,

Published: 10th July 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Exports

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Logistics service providers were urged to explore the idea of setting up “India hub at the Port of Antwerp” to enable Indian exporters make use of such a facility and emerge as reliable suppliers to their European customers.

This was suggested by Luc Arnouts, Vice President International Relations, Antwerp Port Authority, during a virtual interaction titled “Translating the India-EU Trade enhancement and Connectivity plan into action” on Friday.

Arnouts highlighted how Antwerp Port can present itself as the nearshoring venue for centralized stocking and distribution point for Indian maritime cargo exported across Europe and the UK, against the background of its excellent connectivity to markets and ample warehousing at attractive rates.

The interaction was organised against the backdrop of the India-EU leaders meeting held on May 8, which was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the heads of EU members states and EU representatives.
The objective behind this session was to share insights and ideas on strengthening trade between the India-EU corridor with the Port of Antwerp,

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Port of Antwerp
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp